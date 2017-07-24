Halifax pedestrian ticketed after being hit while jaywalking

A 65-year-old pedestrian was fined after being hit while crossing a Halifax street.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, on Saturday at 11:55 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle/pedestrian collision in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road.

A car travelling outbound on Herring Cove Road struck the man as he was crossing the street.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.