Halifax pedestrian ticketed after being hit while jaywalking
The 65-year-old man was struck in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road on Saturday just before midnight.
A 65-year-old pedestrian was fined after being hit while crossing a Halifax street.
According to a Halifax Regional Police release, on Saturday at 11:55 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle/pedestrian collision in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road.
A car travelling outbound on Herring Cove Road struck the man as he was crossing the street.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The 65-year old man was issued a ticket for pedestrian crossing a roadway outside of a crosswalk zone failing to yield to traffic.