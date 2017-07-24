Man dies after suspected drowning off Nova Scotia beach
The RCMP say the victim was swimming with another woman when they ran into trouble.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man is dead after a suspected drowning in Nova Scotia.
The RCMP say on Saturday around 2 p.m., a 59-year-old man and 64-year-old woman, both from Sydney, were swimming in the ocean at Port Hood Beach.
Both ran into trouble and needed help getting back to shore.
“The woman was brought safely back while the man, after several attempts at resuscitation were made, was pronounced dead,” a police statement said.
The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they will be working with the province’s medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.