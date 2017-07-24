‘Go Rose go:' Meet the young girl who high-fived Justin Trudeau at Halifax Pride Parade

Sitting across the desk, 8-year-old Rose Granholm sits sheepishly, fidgeting nervously with her colourful toy cat.

On Saturday, this same shy girl was bold enough to run through a big crowd on Spring Garden Road, past the security detail of the prime minister of Canada to get a high five from Justin Trudeau himself.

“Once she started running, I was like, ‘Go Rose go,’” her mother Bethany Granholm said of that now famous day.

Pictures of her wearing a blue jumper with white flowers, a Pride flag too big for her size, tied around her neck like a cape, standing barefoot next to Trudeau have circulated in newspapers and social media since Saturday’s parade.

The posts mention the Trudeaus reacting to a little girl who ran up to say hello to them but doesn’t say who the little girl is.

Well, now we know.

Granholm moved from the small town of Niverville outside of Winnipeg to Halifax with her family in June. This was the first time she attended a Pride event, and after her little adventure, it’s one she will never forget.

Granholm’s mother said they expected to be one of the many people Trudeau would high-five as he had done in past Pride events, where he would pass by crowds shaking hands, taking selfies.

Unfortunately, Trudeau and his family walked straight in the middle of Spring Garden where they were standing, and only waved at the people lining the sides where the Granholms stood.

“Everyone around us said that, ‘No, you are not gonna have any luck, it won’t work out,’” said Bethany on Monday.

Her 8-year-old had other ideas. She saw an opportunity and went for it.

“I was kind of scared because I never did it before. I never high-fived someone famous before,” she said.

But the girl who said “Pride is love” got to see just that from the prime minister whose surprised and happy reaction is captured on camera.

She almost flies to him, barefoot and all, to see him and say hello.

“He saw her coming and reached out and he looked so thrilled to see her. It was a good moment,” Granholm’s mother said of the Trudeau’s reaction, which she captured on her phone.

Although she got her high-five, Granholm admitted she hopes one day she can actually hold Trudeau’s hand and walk down the parade with him.

That adventure will have to wait – for now.