'Junk Yard Dog' gets kids barking with enthusiasm at basketball clinic in north Dartmouth

Kids were barking and bouncing with enthusiasm in Dartmouth on Monday as NBA legend Jerome ‘Junk Yard Dog’ Williams helped unveil a new basketball court and facilitate a youth basketball clinic.

Williams was at the Dartmouth North site of the Boys and Girls Club to celebrate the newly refurbished basketball court and to conduct junior NBA clinics for about 90 kids from across HRM.

The court received fresh paint, a brand new floor, and new baskets.

“Anyone who was in this club about a week ago would have seen the old court where we had a rubber floor that was so bare that kids were running on concrete,” explained Henk van Leeuwen, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Halifax.

The Dartmouth North basketball court refurbishment and clinics are part of a national BMO and NBA Courts Across Canada initiative designed to “strengthen communities from coast to coast through basketball.”

Williams had the kids smiling and laughing as he put them through their paces. He said he felt privileged to work on the initiative as it encourages youth to pursue healthy lifestyles and fitness.

“It all starts with facilities, the ability to be able to show up and participate, and it’s hard to do that when the facilities become dilapidated, overused,” Williams told reporters.

“This facility has been here for over 60 years…This is the first time it has been refurbished and it takes money to do that.”

Ty Beals and JJ Bradley were two of the kids participating in Monday’s launch and basketball clinic. The pair of eight-year-olds said they were very happy with the fresh court and excited to meet and work with Junk Yard Dog.

“He's special. I want to learn to be good at basketball. I like playing basketball and it’s a fun sport to play,” Beals said.

“I’m excited because the court is shiny.”

Williams said Canadian basketball is on an all time rise, particularly in light of the country’s historic FIBA U19 World Cup gold medal win earlier this month.

“I took notice of that. There’s some great talent all across Canada as usual and you can’t do it without courts. You can’t do it without facilities,” he said.