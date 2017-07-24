News / Halifax

Two charged after Nova Scotia police find marijuana-laced candies in car

The RCMP say the sweet treats in question were filled with THC.

You could say it was a sweet find by police.

The RCMP say they seized individual wrapped homemade candies allegedly with THC inside – which is the active ingredient of marijuana – during a recent traffic stop.

On July 20, police say they stopped a vehicle on Highway 104 in the community of Port Hastings because the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

“The police officer noticed un-stamped tobacco in the vehicle and subsequently conducted a vehicle search,” a RCMP statement said Monday.

They went on to find five pounds of marijuana, drag paraphernalia and the drug-filled candy, police say.

A 55-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, both from Ontario, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose in trafficking.

They have been released with a Nova Scotia court date of Sept. 25.

