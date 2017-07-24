Two charged after Nova Scotia police find marijuana-laced candies in car
The RCMP say the sweet treats in question were filled with THC.
You could say it was a sweet find by police.
The RCMP say they seized individual wrapped homemade candies allegedly with THC inside – which is the active ingredient of marijuana – during a recent traffic stop.
On July 20, police say they stopped a vehicle on Highway 104 in the community of Port Hastings because the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
“The police officer noticed un-stamped tobacco in the vehicle and subsequently conducted a vehicle search,” a RCMP statement said Monday.
They went on to find five pounds of marijuana, drag paraphernalia and the drug-filled candy, police say.
A 55-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, both from Ontario, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose in trafficking.
They have been released with a Nova Scotia court date of Sept. 25.