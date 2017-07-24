Weed woes: Apartment owners in Nova Scotia worry about proposed marijuana legalization legislation

The association representing Nova Scotia's apartment building owners is speaking out against the federal government’s proposed cannabis legalization legislation.

In a media release issued on Monday, the Investment Property Owners Association of Nova Scotia (IPOANS) expressed concerns about secondhand marijuana smoke.

The release said the association's members have heard from tenants with respiratory conditions, young families, seniors and non-smoking residents who've expressed concerns about “inhaling drifting (secondhand) marijuana smoke and drifting airborne toxins from marijuana plant cultivation.”

IPOANS also said former marijuana users have expressed fears about relapse if they are “coming in constant contact” with drifting secondhand marijuana smoke.

The association’s president Jeremy Jackson would like Nova Scotia’s Cannabis Legalization Working Group to follow the recommendations of its counterpart in New Brunswick. That group has recommended landlords be free to prohibit the cultivation of cannabis in rented premises in a lease agreement.

