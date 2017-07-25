The other side: Downtown Dartmouth hoping to give Tall Ships visitors a break from construction

With thousands soon descending on the region for Tall Ships, Dartmouth advocates are hoping to cash in on the action with more attractions than ever – and offer a “reprieve” from Halifax construction.

The Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta will see about 30 ships docked on both sides of the harbour this weekend into next Tuesday, with Alderney Landing hosting four tall ships, a navy Maritime Coastal Defence Vessel (MCDV), tons of family-friendly programming, and a music stage.

Tim Rissesco, executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Association, said Tuesday he’s hoping having more ships than ever on their side of the harbour will entice visitors, as well as easier parking, a Portland Street party Saturday, patios where you might not have to wait hours for a table, and no major projects to weave around like Queen’s Marque or Argyle Street’s Nova Centre.

“Downtown Dartmouth offers something a little different, especially for young families and people that are wanting to … catch some great harbour vistas,” Rissesco said.

“It’ll be a great opportunity for people to maybe take a little reprieve from the construction and the boardwalk over on the Halifax side.”

Waterfront Development’s acting president, Jennifer Angel, said the Dartmouth-docked ships were either built or refitted in Nova Scotia (Katie Bell, Tree of Life, Hebridee II, and Larinda), and there will also be shipbuilding workshops at Alderney Landing this weekend. Like in the 2012 Tall Ships event, Theodore Tugboat will offer rides alongside the usual ferry between Halifax and Dartmouth for $2.

Both Rissesco and Angel pointed to the business boom in downtown Dartmouth as a major change from the last Tall Ships event, and a big draw for many national or even provincial visitors wanting to see shops, restaurants, pubs and breweries they’re never tried.

“Part of the purpose of the Tall Ships event, among the economic benefits and the community celebration, is to get people thinking about our beautiful harbour that connects us … so we don’t see Dartmouth as being on a separate planet,” Angel said.

Renee Lavallee, owner of The Canteen, which recently moved to Portland Street, said the event will hopefully mean a “really big weekend” for everybody.

“There’s something for everybody on the Dartmouth side, especially in such a small area. I think businesses are going to rally together and … it will be a nice boost mid-summer,” Lavallee said.

Angel said the 2017 event is actually the larger international Tall Ships program, which hasn’t been here since 2009, and they’re expecting crowds in the hundreds of thousands.

When it comes to the parade of sail on Tuesday and three nights of harbour fireworks (Saturday, Sunday and Monday), Rissesco said the Dartmouth waterfront will be the perfect view point.

Visit rdv2017ns.com for a full list of events, schedule and more.

