Human remains found in home destroyed by fire outside of Halifax

Human remains have been found in a Clam Harbour area home that was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

In a media release issued Tuesday, Halifax District RCMP said emergency workers found the human remains belonging to one person inside the burnt out home. They were discovered on Monday night around 9:30 p.m.

Fire and police crews were called to the scene of the house fire on Nebooktook Walk Monday just before 9 a.m. Neighbours had reported seeing smoke in the area. The fire destroyed a garage and attached home.

The investigation is continuing as police work with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal and the Medical Examiner Service.