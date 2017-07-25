Human remains found in home destroyed by fire outside of Halifax
The RCMP are calling the house fire in the Clam Harbour area 'suspicious' and continue to investigate.
Human remains have been found in a Clam Harbour area home that was destroyed by fire Monday morning.
In a media release issued Tuesday, Halifax District RCMP said emergency workers found the human remains belonging to one person inside the burnt out home. They were discovered on Monday night around 9:30 p.m.
Fire and police crews were called to the scene of the house fire on Nebooktook Walk Monday just before 9 a.m. Neighbours had reported seeing smoke in the area. The fire destroyed a garage and attached home.
The investigation is continuing as police work with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal and the Medical Examiner Service.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to leave an anonymous tip with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.