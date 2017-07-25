Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Halifax assault

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man suffered life-threatening injuries from being assaulted.

In a release issued Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police said officers were called to an injured person at the corner of Buddy Daye and Gottingen streets around 7:30 p.m. on July 20.

A 51-year-old man from Halifax suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Through the investigation, officers obtained information that the victim was assaulted by another man,” the police statement said. “At this point in the investigation, it is believed that the victim and the suspect are known to each other.”

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 40 and 50, five-foot-five with a medium build and facial hair.

Anyone who was in the area between 6 and 8 p.m. on July 20 and has information about the assault is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or through Crime Stoppers.