Nova Scotia man charged with animal cruelty, wants his dogs back

A Nova Scotia man is fighting to get his dogs back after being charged with animal cruelty.

The Nova Scotia branch of the SPCA said charges were laid recently against the Falmouth man after a public complaint was made about several animals living inside a Hants County home.

The SPCA says David Sinclair is charged with causing an animal to be in distress and failing to provide adequate medical attention when an animal was wounded or ill.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.