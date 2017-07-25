Police arrest Nova Scotia man who barricaded himself inside home, said he had a gun
Police in Nova Scotia say a man barricaded himself inside a home on Tuesday saying he had a gun.
A news release from Cape Breton Regional Police says officers were patrolling Brookside Street in Glace Bay on foot at about 12:30 p.m. when they saw a man who they knew had an outstanding warrant.
“When officers attempted to arrest the man, he ran into a residence on the same street, refusing to come out and claiming he was in possession of a gun,” the release says.
Police contained the area, and negotiated with the man till he came out of the home and they arrested him about an hour later.
He didn’t have a gun.
Police say charges are pending.