Police arrest Nova Scotia man who barricaded himself inside home, said he had a gun

Police in Nova Scotia say a man barricaded himself inside a home on Tuesday saying he had a gun.

A news release from Cape Breton Regional Police says officers were patrolling Brookside Street in Glace Bay on foot at about 12:30 p.m. when they saw a man who they knew had an outstanding warrant.

“When officers attempted to arrest the man, he ran into a residence on the same street, refusing to come out and claiming he was in possession of a gun,” the release says.

Police contained the area, and negotiated with the man till he came out of the home and they arrested him about an hour later.

He didn’t have a gun.