Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax giving military boots to those in need

Jan Griffin has found the perfect winter shoes.

They are decommissioned military boots she spotted out of 1,200 pairs given away by Souls Harbour Rescue Mission on Tuesday, as part of their Christmas in July event.

“They are brand new, they fit good, they feel good on my feet, so yeah, I’m really excited,” she said holding her size-six, leather boots.

Souls Harbour got their hands on the military boots after their board president won a bid at a recent government auction.

At their headquarters on Cunard Street, six rows of tables were lined with black leathered, heavy-duty combat boots of all sizes for both men and women.

The boots had arrived all mixed together in pallet-sized tri-walls and it took Souls Harbour and 40 teenage volunteers from a group called Tidal Impact less than two hours to inspect, size and match all the shoes.

“It was amazing, it was truly incredible,” said Michelle Porter, CEO of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

“This particular shipment of boots was in amazing shape, like great. We only had to discard like two small garbage bags worth. So we are pretty impressed with that.”

Previously, Souls Harbour gave away used running shoes after the Blue Nose Marathon in an event called Soles for Souls. Whereas, Christmas in July is a barbecue for the community where they offer free food for everyone.

Because of the sudden supply of boots, they decided to combine the two events, where they provided food for 500 people as well as gave away the shoes.