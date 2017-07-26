Feed Nova Scotia may soon leave Bedford Highway for new digs in Burnside

Feed Nova Scotia may soon have a new home.

Earlier this month the charity purchased a combined warehouse and office space in Burnside.

In a media release Wednesday, Feed Nova Scotia’s executive director Nick Jennery said they’ve outgrown their current space many times over and it is “no longer practical or cost effective.”

The charity has operated from its Bedford Highway location for 19 years.

They face challenges that include: moving in and out of borrowed warehouse space and cold storage; daily food transfers between offsite warehouses; loading and offloading thousands of kilograms of food every day outdoors without a loading bay in all kinds of weather; and constant upkeep to buildings that are 50 to 100 years old.

The Burnside property has the warehouse space to collect and distribute more food, especially rescued fresh and frozen food.

It also allows the flexibility to explore other opportunities like growing fresh produce onsite and offering program space to support its member network.

Feed Nova Scotia said it’s not a done deal yet as they wait for a successful anticipated closing date of Aug. 25.

If closing is successful, some renovations will be required. A transition plan is a priority.

“Even if all goes well, it’s too early to predict when a move will take place,” the release reads.