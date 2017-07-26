Three men, one woman facing drug charges after Halifax search
Police say they searched a residence on Brunswick Street and found cocaine and marijuana.
Four people are facing charges after police say they found drugs in a home early Wednesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of Brunswick Street around 4:20 a.m. and allegedly found cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Vincent Cain, 19, of Halifax, Vineesha Cain, 23, of Halifax, Makayle Skinner, 21, of Dartmouth and Raheem Munroe, 24 of Dartmouth are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.
The four were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
