'Putting people first:' Halifax councillor on crusade to make cycling safer

With two motions before the municipality’s transportation committee on Thursday, one Halifax regional councillor is hoping to make it safer to ride a bicycle in the city.

Coun. Shawn Cleary has two motions specifically related to cycling on the agenda: one asking for a staff report on the issue of vehicles parking in the buffer zone next to the Rainnie Drive bike lane, and another asking Mayor Mike Savage to write a letter to the province asking it to outlaw “dooring” – opening a car door into a roadway and striking a cyclist.

“Each of them fall under a broader theme of reprioritizing the users of our roads, putting people first,” Cleary said.

“We want to get kids, we want to get moms and dads, we want to get people out there on the roads being more active, whether it’s for commuting purposes or whether it’s recreational purposes. We need to make our streets safer for all users.”

The bike lane on Rainnie Drive is separated by a yellow, painted buffer zone about a metre wide with plastic posts called bollards. Vehicles are meant to park outside the lines, on the street, but Cleary said they’re parking in the buffer, and often in the lane.

“I’m a cyclist, and I cycle down to City Hall most days, so I go down that Rainnie Street protected bike lane often,” he said.

“It is incredible just how many times I go down there and people are parked literally right in the bike lanes. And very rarely do they ever get any tickets or anything for it.”

Cleary said he’ll leave it up to staff to come up with solutions, but he thinks it could be as simple as painting, ‘No parking’ on the buffer zone, or launching an education campaign.

That buffer zone protects cyclists from being doored – something that isn’t an offence in Nova Scotia.

Cleary is hoping to get a vote from council asking the mayor to write to the province asking it to change the Motor Vehicle Act, and make dooring illegal, like in Ontario, where drivers can be fined up to $1,000.

Separated bike lanes would solve both of these problems, but Cleary said Halifax’s infrastructure, “built for horses and buggies, not cars and bicycles,” creates a barrier.