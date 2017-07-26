Halifax road closures and transit schedules announced ahead of Tall Ships event

As HRM gears up for the Tall Ships Regatta starting on Saturday, the municipality is highlighting for locals and visitors a number of road closures and transit enhancements that will be in place this weekend.

Angus L. MacDonald Bridge

The Macdonald Bridge will be open to vehicles, bikes and pedestrians from 5:30 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Road Closures and Parking Restrictions

Lower Water Street between George and Prince streets will be closed to vehicle traffic Saturday and Sunday.

The closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and will be used as a pedestrian walkway for festival visitors.

A traffic detour will be in place on Bedford Row.

There will be no parking on Bedford Row between Prince and George streets during this time. No-parking areas will be marked and illegally parked vehicles will be subject to ticketing and towing in order to keep the detour routes clear.

Halifax Transit Service Enhancements

Regular Saturday ferry service will be in place Saturday.

Below is a listing of the expanded ferry service that will be provided on Sunday:

Alderney/Halifax Route

· 6:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (30-minute service; :00 and :30 departing Alderney to Halifax; :15 and :45 departing Halifax to Alderney)

· 11:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. (15-minute service at both terminals)

· 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. (30-minute service; :00 and :30 departing Alderney to Halifax; :15 and :45 departing Halifax to Alderney)

On Tuesday, August 1, there will be 15-minute service on the Alderney/Halifax Route from 6.30 a.m. to 12 a.m. The 15-minute service is being offered throughout the morning to support anticipated demand during for the Parade of Sail when crowds will gather to bid farewell to the Tall Ships.

Bus Service

Halifax Transit will be providing standby buses to supplement existing bus service from Friday to Monday. These standby buses will be deployed to high volume routes and respond to passenger demand.

Bus Shuttle

On Saturday and Sunday, bus shuttles will operate from Alderney Terminal to Lower Water Street Terminal to provide alternatives to the ferry service.

Service will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bus shuttles will leave terminals on demand (as filled).

· Halifax Bound – Alderney Terminal to Lower Water Terminal

· Dartmouth Bound – Lower Water Terminal to Alderney Terminal

Transit users are encouraged to use Park and Ride facilities to make weekend travelling easier: https://www.halifax.ca/transportation/halifax-transit/park-ride

Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta