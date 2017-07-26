Improving trans lives in Canada best way to stand against Trump’s military ban: Halifax advocate

One Halifax advocate says the best way to combat Donald Trump’s pattern of attacking the transgender community in ways that “exports the hate” across the border, is fighting for trans protections in our own country.

Kate Shewan, executive director of the Youth Project and trans advocate, said Wednesday she felt devastated for transgender Americans serving in the military but “not a whole lot of surprise” at President Trump’s comments he wants transgender people barred from serving, citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption."

While some may say Trump is only trying to appeal to his right-wing base and distract from the countless scandals around his administration, and the ban won’t actually happen, Shewan said his message can’t be dismissed because he’s shown a “real pattern” of targeting the trans community by rolling back gains made under the Obama administration - like trans students being able to use whichever washroom fits with their preferred identity.

“Hearing that narrative in the U.S., it does sort of trickle down and in Canada it empowers those people who are haters already. It empowers them to take action and spew more hate,” Shewan said.

“It really sort of exports the hate here.”

Shewan said she’s heard from many trans people serving in the Canadian military who feel supported, and recent successes like Bill C-16 (protection of gender identity and expression in the Canadian Human Rights Code and Criminal Code) puts the federal government in a position to counteract Trump’s message - “a statement saying that we value trans people in the military would be important.”

However, there’s always room to improve and some trans people have told Shewan about challenges they’ve faced, she said, like having more difficulty getting security clearance, being forced to take mandatory medical service reduction during their medical transition, or their trans identity being treated as a pre-existing medical condition and a barrier to entering service.

Trans Canadians still face violence, as well as high rates of unemployment and harassment on a daily basis, Shewan said, and the best way for allies to stand up against trans discrimination is to educate themselves, push for employment equity, and celebrate trans people in their own community.



“Before we say ‘Oh, we’re so much better,’ we again need to look at ourselves and look at what’s happening in Canada,” Shewan said.