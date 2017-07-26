News / Halifax

Large amount of drugs, including cocaine, found in home: Nova Scotia police

A man is facing trafficking charges after an evening search by two police forces.

Metro file photo

Police in Nova Scotia say they seized a large amount of drugs, including cocaine, after they conducted a search warrant.

Cape Breton Regional Police and the RCMP say the warrant was served at a home in New Waterford on Tuesday night, and a 43-year-old man was arrested.

Police say they found cocaine, marijuana, hash, shatter and Ritalin and the accused has been charged with drug trafficking.

He is due in court on Wednesday.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular