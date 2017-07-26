Large amount of drugs, including cocaine, found in home: Nova Scotia police
A man is facing trafficking charges after an evening search by two police forces.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Nova Scotia say they seized a large amount of drugs, including cocaine, after they conducted a search warrant.
Cape Breton Regional Police and the RCMP say the warrant was served at a home in New Waterford on Tuesday night, and a 43-year-old man was arrested.
Police say they found cocaine, marijuana, hash, shatter and Ritalin and the accused has been charged with drug trafficking.
He is due in court on Wednesday.