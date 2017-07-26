Nova Scotia woman fined $465 after dog found in her yard 'covered in mats and feces'

A Nova Scotia woman has been banned from having dogs on her property for five years after a dog was found in her yard “covered in mats and feces.”

A news release from the Nova Scotia SPCA says Mary Julian of Sipekne’katik (Indian Brook) was sentenced recently after SPCA officers responded to her home in January after “a concern received from the public alleging that there was a heavily matted dog tethered outside of Julian’s residence.”

They found the matted, feces-covered dog in her yard with no shelter or water.

“The dog smelled of urine and was shivering from the cold,” the release says.

SPCA officers took the dog to their Dartmouth shelter to shave off its matted fur and remove an embedded harness and collar.

The dog has since been adopted through the SPCA after making a full recovery.

Julian pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges, and was sentenced to a five-year prohibition on having dogs living at her home or on her property, and fined $465.