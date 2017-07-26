Shipshape shooting: Photographers' tips on capturing the Tall Ships in Halifax

With the tall ships sailing into town this weekend, locals and tourists alike will be gathering on both sides of the harbour to get up close and personal with the mammoth sailing vessels.

To help keep the memories alive, a good photograph is very important.

With that in mind, Metro Halifax spoke to a number of local photographers for their top tip on getting that perfect shot when out and about for the festival.

Moe Ghoneim: Instagram: snappeditphotography

Originally from Egypt, Ghoneim has been a photographer for eight years. He enjoys exploring and nature, that can be seen in his striking landscape photography. He shoots using a Nikon D7000 and for him a good shot is all about location.

“What I would suggest is to get different and unique angles of the subject that you are shooting so maybe if you go to the ferry, you can get some super cool shots from over there. It’s super cheap too so it’s pretty sweet.”

Patrick Fulgencio: Instagram: patrickfulgencio

Fulgencio has been a photographer for three years. He is into portraits and photojournalism and shoots using Nikon D750 with a 24-70 mm lens.

“Make sure you stand back to allow room for more than just the ship. Context is major key for conveying the grandeur of the ship.”

Rachel McGrath: Instagram: rachelmcgrath

With a diploma in photography from NSCC, McGrath has been capturing deep tones and rich colours for roughly three years now. She uses a Canon 6D and her favourite lens to shoot with is 16-35 mm.

“Make sure you have a wide angle lens to make sure you get all of the ship and not just a portion. Definitely going in the evening and catching some of the nice light that comes with the sunset always makes for a great photo.”

As his instagram handle suggests, Mercier loves pineapples. This South African living in Halifax loves meeting new people and going on photo adventures using his Canon 7D.

“Look where everyone's pointing their cameras and point yours in the opposite way or get low or high. You want to show something unique about how your see the world through your lens.”

For two years, Petersson has covered events, done portraits and shot beautiful landscapes. The Dalhousie University student uses a Canon 6D with various lenses.

“The most wide angle lens you can use, if you have a DSLR and if you are using your phone a good tip would be to use a vertical pano (panorama) so you can take a pano with your phone, but instead of doing it horizontally you can do it vertically so you can get the whole ship.”

Dylan Hebb: Instagram: dylanhebb

A lifestyle and adventure photographer, Hebb has been photographing people and places with his Canon 6D for a year now.

“The most important thing you can begin to understand with photography, which is light. You’ll either get the best results in the earlier or later hours of the day.”

Julie Elizabeth Melanson: Instagram – jemelanson