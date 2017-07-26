Police asking for public's help finding missing Nova Scotia woman

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman from Windsor.

A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says 30-year-old LeighAnne Leslie Wells was last seen leaving her home on Sunday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play, but Wells’ family is concerned for her well-being.

Wells is described as a tattooed 5’7” tall white woman, with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes, weighing about 225 pounds.

Police say she may be driving a silver Volkswagen Passat with the Alberta licence plate BMD 1803. "She has ties to Alberta, but has been living in Windsor since February."