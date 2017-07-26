Police asking for public's help finding missing Nova Scotia woman
Nova Scotia RCMP say 30-year-old LeighAnne Leslie Wells was last seen leaving her home on Sunday.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman from Windsor.
Police say they do not suspect foul play, but Wells’ family is concerned for her well-being.
Wells is described as a tattooed 5’7” tall white woman, with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes, weighing about 225 pounds.
Police say she may be driving a silver Volkswagen Passat with the Alberta licence plate BMD 1803. "She has ties to Alberta, but has been living in Windsor since February."
Anyone with information as to Wells’ whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
