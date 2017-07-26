Remains of second person found in Halifax-area home after suspicious fire
Nova Scotia RCMP say one man and one woman were found in the burned out home on Nebooktook Walk in Clam Bay.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police say the remains of a second person were found in a home that was destroyed by a suspicious fire earlier this week.
On Tuesday, Halifax RCMP said human remains were found in a home on Nebooktook Walk in Clam Bay around 9:30 p.m. on Monday after a fire.
In a news release on Wednesday, police said they found the remains of a second person just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
After autopsies on both bodies, police say one was a woman and one was a man.
The matter is still considered suspicious, they say, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.