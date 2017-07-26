Remains of second person found in Halifax-area home after suspicious fire

Police say the remains of a second person were found in a home that was destroyed by a suspicious fire earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Halifax RCMP said human remains were found in a home on Nebooktook Walk in Clam Bay around 9:30 p.m. on Monday after a fire.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said they found the remains of a second person just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

After autopsies on both bodies, police say one was a woman and one was a man.

The matter is still considered suspicious, they say, and the investigation is ongoing.