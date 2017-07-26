News / Halifax

Remains of second person found in Halifax-area home after suspicious fire

Nova Scotia RCMP say one man and one woman were found in the burned out home on Nebooktook Walk in Clam Bay.

Police say the remains of a second person were found in a home that was destroyed by a suspicious fire earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Halifax RCMP said human remains were found in a home on Nebooktook Walk in Clam Bay around 9:30 p.m. on Monday after a fire.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said they found the remains of a second person just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

After autopsies on both bodies, police say one was a woman and one was a man.

The matter is still considered suspicious, they say, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

