Sackville man charged twice in six weeks with drug-impaired driving
The latest incident happened Sunday when police say he was swerving and yelling at a group of women.
A Lower Sackville man has been charged not once, but twice in the past six weeks with driving while impaired by drugs.
The RCMP say on June 8 officers were called to a collision on Skyridge Drive in Sackville, after a driver hit a parked vehicle then backed into a light pole.
Nicholas Forrest, 26, was arrested at the scene and charged with drug-impaired driving.
Then this past Sunday, Halifax Regional Police say they saw a passing vehicle honking its horn, and swerving into a No Parking zone at the corner of Argyle and Blower streets.
“The driver then opened his door and yelled at a group of women, inviting them into his vehicle,” a police statement said.
Once again, police say they arrested Forrest and charged him with drug-impaired driving.
Forrest will now remain behind bars until his next court appearance Thursday morning in Halifax