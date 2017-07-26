Sackville man charged twice in six weeks with drug-impaired driving

A Lower Sackville man has been charged not once, but twice in the past six weeks with driving while impaired by drugs.

The RCMP say on June 8 officers were called to a collision on Skyridge Drive in Sackville, after a driver hit a parked vehicle then backed into a light pole.

Nicholas Forrest, 26, was arrested at the scene and charged with drug-impaired driving.

Then this past Sunday, Halifax Regional Police say they saw a passing vehicle honking its horn, and swerving into a No Parking zone at the corner of Argyle and Blower streets.

“The driver then opened his door and yelled at a group of women, inviting them into his vehicle,” a police statement said.

Once again, police say they arrested Forrest and charged him with drug-impaired driving.