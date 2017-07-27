Pedalling forward: Halifax committee sets Macdonald Bridge bikeway project in motion

Long-awaited plans to make it easier for cyclists to get on and off the Macdonald Bridge are set in motion after a vote by Halifax regional council’s transportation standing committee on Thursday.

The project, approved by the committee on Thursday, would see new cycling infrastructure built on both the Halifax and Dartmouth sides of the bridge by 2020, at a cost of up to $7.4 million.

The most high profile piece of the project is a ramp that will take cyclists coming off the bridge on the Halifax side up North Street almost to Gottingen Street. They’ll still be able to use the ramp down to Barrington Street as well, which is currently the only option.

The ramp was the longer of two options, chosen to create less traffic chaos at the gates of CFB Halifax, and to make it easier to bike up the hill.

“It’s easier and it’s more friendly for people of all ages and abilities,” Halifax Cycling Coalition executive director Kelsey Lane said.

Lane is also hoping the ramp will be more than just an ugly piece of concrete infrastructure, and while it may be more expensive, Coun. Sam Austin agrees.

“I’m hopeful in the design that we get to do something that’s a little bit bolder, that’s a real showcase for the city,” Austin said.

The biggest change in vehicular traffic would be at the corner of North and Gottingen streets. The right-hand turning “slip lane” that takes motorists off of North and onto Gottingen will be landscaped over, replaced with a more standard turning lane.

That intersection, along with Wyse Road on the Dartmouth side, would also have a traffic signal just for cyclists. That’s illegal under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act, but the municipality is in talks with the provincial government to enable the signals.

As for the price tag, Austin said he knows some people won’t like it, but since the design doesn’t significantly impact drivers, “It’s kind of a project for everyone, it’s not just for cyclists.”

The project still needs approval from regional council, which could happen as soon as Aug. 15.

In other transportation standing committee cycling news…

One councillor’s two motions to improve cycling safety in the municipality received unanimous support at Halifax regional council’s transportation standing committee on Thursday.

Coun. Shawn Cleary had two motions specifically related to cycling on the agenda: one asking for a staff report on the issue of vehicles parking in the buffer zone next to the Rainnie Drive bike lane, and another asking Mayor Mike Savage to write a letter to the province asking it to outlaw “dooring” – opening a car door into a roadway and striking a cyclist.

Both motions started discussions on transitioning towards separated bike lanes.

Coun. Waye Mason said he hopes the municipality will stop using bollards – yellow plastic posts – for protected bike lanes, and switch to concrete curbs.