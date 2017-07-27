Gone missing: Historic weather vane owned by former Bluenose skipper
This is no whale of a tale, people. The RCMP in Nova Scotia want to find who took it.
Police in Nova Scotia are looking for the person or people responsible for stealing a historic brass, whale-shaped weather vane from a property on Middle Road in the community of Kingsburg.
“The weather vane was owned by Captain Angus Walters who skippered the Bluenose, and it holds sentimental as well as historical value,” a RCMP statement said on Thursday.
Police believe the weather vane was taken sometime between last September and July 17.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-527-5555 or Crime Stoppers.