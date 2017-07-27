News / Halifax

Nova Scotia thieves steal Bluenose captain's historic weather vane

A weather vane is seen in this undated handout photo. The RCMP are seeking the public's help in the theft of an historic object once owned by Nova Scotia's most famous sea captain, Capt. Angus Walters, skipper of the schooner Bluenose. The Mounties say that some time between last September and July 17, someone broke into a property in Kingsburg, N.S., and stole a brass weather vane once owned by Walters, who skippered the famous schooner during its racing heyday in the 1920s and 1930s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

LUNENBURG, N.S. — The RCMP are seeking the public's help in the theft of an historic object once owned by Nova Scotia's most famous sea captain — Capt. Angus Walters, skipper of the schooner Bluenose.

The Mounties say that some time between last September and July 17, someone broke into a property in Kingsburg, N.S., and stole a brass weather vane once owned by Walters, who skippered the famous schooner during its racing heyday in the 1920s and 1930s.

The 45-centimetre weather vane is in the shape of a sperm whale, and was stolen from a shed.

Police say the item holds sentimental as well as historic value.

Built in Lunenburg in 1921, the original Bluenose was a Grand Banks schooner often used for fishing, but it won international fame for its speed — routinely defeating the fastest American schooners.

It remained undefeated until its final race in 1938 and was later sold off and used as a tramp freighter until it hit a reef and was wrecked off Haiti in 1946.

