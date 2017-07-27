Sackville man charged with murder after woman's remains found inside burnt-out shed

A man from Sackville has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a fatal house fire.

The RCMP say Joshua Eric Crowell of Upper Sackville was arrested in Halifax on Tuesday and has been charged in the death of 27-year-old Laura Ross of South Rawdon.

Police say on April 3 around 9 a.m., the RCMP in East Hants were called to a fatal fire on South Rawdon Road, as a garage detached from a nearby home was ablaze.

A woman’s remains were found inside and an autopsy was conducted.

Two young children were rescued from the home, and were unhurt.

Police announced in June that the fire was deliberately set and had classified Ross’s death a homicide.

This week, they charged Crowell with killing her.

“Today's charge is the direct result of the significant amount of time and resources dedicated to finding the person responsible for this tragic and untimely death,” Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, Nova Scotia RCMP, said in a statement.

“Although it will not bring Laura back, it is our hope that we are able to provide much needed answers to her family.”

Crowell is scheduled to appear at Shubenacadie provincial court on Thursday.