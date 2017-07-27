Team Nova Scotia geared up as Canada Games kick off in Winnipeg

A team of 425 athletes will represent Nova Scotia in the 2017 Canada Games kicking off in Winnipeg on Friday.

“I can't wait to watch these tremendous athletes in competition and see all their hard work and training pay off. It will be something to remember for the rest of their lives,” Chef de Mission Stephen Gallant said in a press release issued Thursday.

Mabou's para-sailor Siobhan MacDonald will lead Team Nova Scotia's week one athletes as flag-bearer for the opening ceremony at Winnipeg’s Bell MTS Place.

That first week, athletes will compete in athletics, baseball, men's softball, mountain bike, diving, rowing, sailing, women's soccer, triathlon and men's and women's beach volleyball.

Week two sports include indoor volleyball, wrestling, tennis, swimming, women's softball, men's soccer, golf, road cycling and canoe/kayak.

Athletes competing in week two sports will arrive Aug. 4 and participate in the closing ceremonies. Paddler Zane Clarke, a multiple national gold-medal winner, will be the team's flag-bearer.

The ceremony begins at 9 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

For more information on the 2017 Canada Games and Nova Scotia’s contingent, including schedules, information on team members, and a link to the live webcasts, visit www.teamnovascotia.ca.