Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax

Crowds in the hundreds of thousands are expected to flock to the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts this weekend to see about 30 tall ships from 10 countries as part of their port stay for the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta.

Walk on board with free admission from Saturday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., before catching the Parade of Sail on Tuesday starting at noon when the ships depart the harbour.

Here are the tall ships expected in Halifax:

GERMANY

Alexander Von Humboldt II: Class A ship out of Bremerhaven, Germany, built with a traditional barque rigg and driven by 24 sails. Length: 57 m, height: 36.85 m, built in 1906 but restored to current condition in 2011.

Regina Germania: Class C steel-hulled ship with a schooner 2 rig, built in 1980 in Hamburg, now calling Frankfurt her home port. Length: 13.70 m, height: 16.22 m.

Peter von Danzig II: A Class D ship referred to unusually as a ‘he,’ run by a student sailing club out of Kiel University. Built in 1992 with a sloop rig. Length: 16.90 m, height: 23.74m.

FINLAND

Vahine: A fast Class D Nautor Swan 65 boat out of Helsinki with a ketch rig, built in 1972. Vahine (Tahitian for woman) has a length of 19.68 m and height of 24.28 m.

LATVIA

Spaniel: Built in Poland in 1979 as a single-handed Class C ocean racer with a sloop rig, now engaged in Sail Training for Latvian youngsters out of Riga, Latvia. Length: 17.05 m, height: 23.43 m.

SPAIN

El Galeon: Unique replica of the Spanish galleons that for three centuries linked Asia, America and Spain, ruled navigation throughout the world, and has more than 3,400 square feet across six decks. Built in 2009-10 by the Nao Victoria Foundation in Huelva, Spain. Length: 38 m, and a 10,000 square foot sail area.

VANUATU

Atyla: A Class B staysail schooner 2 built by hand in Spain between 1980-84, designed after sailing vessels from the 1800s with a home port of Bilbao, Spain. Length: 31 m, height: 26.50 m.



NETHERLANDS

The Gulden Leeuw: Originally an ocean-going ice class ship for the Danish government, this Class A Gaff schooner 3 was built in 1937. Recently converted into three-masted topsail schooner, and now has a home port of Kampen, Netherlands. Length: 68 m, height: 39.33 m.

Oosterschelde: The largest restored Dutch sailing ship, a Class A topsail schooner 3 built in 1918 at the order of a Rotterdam shipping company. Her name comes from the eastern part of the Schelde river that flows from France through Belgium and the Netherlands. Length: 40.12 m, height: 31.09 m.

Wylde Swan: The hull of the Class A vessel started as a ‘herring hunter’ off the Shetland Islands in 1920, and over the years she was turned into a rugged Brigantine sailing ship now with a home port of Makkhum, Netherlands. Length: 40.90 m, height: 36.27 m.



UNITED KINGDOM

Blue Clipper: This Class B Gaff schooner 3 built in 1991 hails from the U.K., and is billed as a comfortable ship with an edge of luxury. Length: 32.00 m.

Jolie Brise: A world famous Class B racing vessel, this Gaff Rigged Pilot Cutter was built in 1913 and has a home port of Hamble, England. Length: 17.10 m, height: 20.28 m.

Rona II: The second version of the original Rona, a classic ketch, this vessel built in 1991 is run out of Hamble bringing those in Scouts, Guides, colleges, sailing clubs, Social Services and care homes to sea, as well as deaf people and those with learning difficulties. Length: 20.57 m, height: 25.91 m.

AMERICA

USCGC Eagle: A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and the seventh of its name in a line dating back to 1792. The Class A barque 3 ship was built in 1936 in Hamburg, Germany, and originally operated by Nazi Germany to train cadets, but the ship was taken by the United States as a war prize after World War II and sailed to its new homeport of New London, Connecticut, in 1946. Length: 89.70m.

Spirit of South Carolina: The Class B vessel honours Charleston’s once-booming, but largely ignored, shipbuilding industry in the 18th and 19th centuries. Built in Charleston in 2006, and modeled along the lines of famed 1879 pilot schooner Frances Elizabeth. Length: 140 feet.

Geronimo: Class C cutter built in 1998 with a student crew and 21.00 metre length.

Impossible Dream: A 2002 cutter designed to be completely accessible, the ocean catamaran brings disabled and nondisabled people together in productive, collaboration endeavors. Length: 17.67 m.

Tree of Life (Dartmouth): Built in N.S. in 1991 with a home port of Newport, Rhode Island, the schooner’s hull is a composite of strip planked clear fir and Kevlar sheathed in fiberglass. Her deck is fir, spars are spruce, and brightwork is Honduran Mahogany. The interior is paneled in koa and teak. Length: 91m, height: 85m.

Larinda (Dartmouth): A Class B recreational schooner inspired by the 1767 Boston vessel HMS Sultana, built over a period of 26 years in the owner’s backyard and launched in 1996. It sank during Hurricane Juan in the Halifax Harbour on Sept. 29, 2003, but was raised a month later and eventually returned to service.

BERMUDA

Spirit of Bermuda: A Class B schooner built in 2006 out of Hamilton, Bermuda, based on civilian Bermudian ships made between 1810 and 1840, specifically the Royal Navy “Shamrock” class which were fast patrol vessels that ran from the Royal Naval Dockyard northwest to Halifax and southwest to Jamaica to contain the “rebel colonies,” and manned by multi-racial crews. Length: 32.21m.

CANADA

Katie Belle: (Dartmouth) A Class B Gaff schooner built by cousins Nick and Evan Densmore in 2015 named after their great-grandmother, she’s the first ship to be built and launched on the Stewiacke River in living memory. Length: 24m.

Hebridee II: (Dartmouth) Built in 1953, the schooner was donated to Halifax’s Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in 2009, and a long restoration at the museum’s boat shed just finished up this July. Length: 42’ feet, 750 square foot sail area.

Mist of Avalon: Built in 1967 as a Class B fishing vessel out of Mahone Bay, in 1987 she was abandoned in Halifax and fell into disrepair. The Gaff schooner was revamped as Mist of Avalon in 1992 after the mystic Celtic island of re-birth, and now is privately owned with Ivy Lea, Ontario as her home port. Length: 22.08 m.

Bluenose II: The iconic Class A schooner from Lunenburg and sailing ambassador promoting Nova Scotia around the world was built in 1963 as a replica of the original from 1921 that won many races under Captain Angus Walters, and is still on the dime. Length: 43.60 m, height: 40.24 m.

Sorca: A traditional Marconi rigged schooner built in 1978 in Lunenburg, named after a Gaelic word meaning “brightness” and now based in Halifax. Length: 67’ feet.

Oriole: Built in 1921, this Class D ship with ketch rig was chartered by the Royal Canadian Navy as a training vessel in World War II, and has been used on both coasts ever since. Since 1952, she’s called CFB Esquimalt home in Victoria B.C. Length: 27.72 m, height: 20.66m.