Dogs on deck? Councillor wants staff report on allowing hounds on the Halifax ferry

A Halifax regional councillor wants municipal staff to look at giving pooches a pass on the ferry.

Coun. David Hendsbee has a motion on the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting of regional council asking for a staff report on allowing dogs on the Halifax Transit ferries.

Currently, service dogs are allowed on the ferry, but pets are prohibited.

Hendsbee thinks that should change, as long as owners have “full control of the dogs,” and clean up after their dog “should it have to relieve itself.” Hendsbee also wants staff to look at providing kennels to secure dogs on the ferry.

“Residents have been discussing and requesting that pet owners be given permission to take their dogs on the Halifax Transit Ferry Service,” Hendsbee writes in his request for a staff report.