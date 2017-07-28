Halifax man charged with stunting after going more than 50 km/h over speed limit

A Halifax man is facing a stunting charge after going more than 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit with two other people in the car.

According to a police release, on Thursday morning officers from the RCMP's Northwestern Traffic Services and Colchester District Detachment made a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle along Highway 104 near Debert.

The 44-year-old driver, who had two passengers at the time, was travelling 162 kilometres per hour, which was 52 km/h over the posted limit.

The Halifax man is facing a charge of stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act. As a result, his driver's license was immediately suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded.