Nova Scotia man facing child porn charges after search

A Nova Scotia man is facing child porn charges after police searched his home this week.
In a news release on Friday, Nova Scotia RCMP say they searched a home in New Minas on Thursday and arrested a 39-year-old man.
The man is facing charges of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.
He’s been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 24.
Police are also reminding people that it’s mandatory to report suspected child pornography, and failure to do so could result in charges. Online sexual exploitation of children can be reported at cybertip.ca.