Police release photo of suspect in Halifax pizza shop assault

Police are looking for a man they say assaulted a woman in a Halifax pizza shop earlier this month.

At 1:19 a.m. on July 2, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to an assault at Randy’s Pizza on Agricola Street.

A 35-year-old woman was found at the scene with head and face injuries. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

At this point in the investigation, police believe the victim and the suspect do not know each other.

Police obtained video from Randy’s Pizza that showed the man assault the woman and then leave the store.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man, about 6'0" tall, with short hair. At the time of the assault he was wearing dark pants, a white shirt, and a dark jacket.