Masked man wearing rubber boots robs gas station in Nova Scotia

Police in Nova Scotia say a man wearing a mask and sporting rubber boots robbed a gas station on Saturday morning.

The RCMP say around 6:15 a.m., the suspect walked into a service station on Highway 3 in the community of Barrington Passage and fled with money and cigarettes.

A man and women were working in the store at the time but weren’t injured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, brown hair, tall with a slender build.

“He was wearing dark pants tucked into rubber boots, a zip-up sweater, and a mask with a tongue sticking out of the side,” a release said. “He was carrying two 'Sobeys' reusable shopping bags.”