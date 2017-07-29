News / Halifax

Masked man wearing rubber boots robs gas station in Nova Scotia

Police say the suspect took cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police in Nova Scotia say a man wearing a mask and sporting rubber boots robbed a gas station on Saturday morning.

The RCMP say around 6:15 a.m., the suspect walked into a service station on Highway 3 in the community of Barrington Passage and fled with money and cigarettes.

A man and women were working in the store at the time but weren’t injured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, brown hair, tall with a slender build.

“He was wearing dark pants tucked into rubber boots, a zip-up sweater, and a mask with a tongue sticking out of the side,” a release said. “He was carrying two 'Sobeys' reusable shopping bags.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

