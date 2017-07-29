Woman arrested as police investigate suspicious house fire in Dartmouth
Halifax police say the home was significantly damaged from the blaze.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A woman has been arrested as police investigate a suspicious house fire in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police joined Halifax fire at a blaze in the 500 block of Pleasant Street around 5:50 p.m. Saturday.
The fire significantly damaged a home and investigators are calling the fire suspicious.
A possible suspect was located at 6:20 p.m., police say, with a 40-year-old woman taken into custody.
There were no injuries.
Most Popular
-
Where in the world are the tall ships from? Facts, stories and more on the vessels landing in Halifax
-
Police release photo of suspect in Halifax pizza shop assault
-
Coming to see Ottawa's robot street battle? Maybe leave the car at home
-
Farmer stunned to find 10 cows killed by lightning in scene like 'war zone'