News / Halifax

Woman arrested as police investigate suspicious house fire in Dartmouth

Halifax police say the home was significantly damaged from the blaze.

Metro file photo

A woman has been arrested as police investigate a suspicious house fire in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police joined Halifax fire at a blaze in the 500 block of Pleasant Street around 5:50 p.m. Saturday.

The fire significantly damaged a home and investigators are calling the fire suspicious.

A possible suspect was located at 6:20 p.m., police say, with a 40-year-old woman taken into custody.

There were no injuries.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular