Cashing in: Booming business for locals with tall ships in Halifax

Businesses along the Halifax waterfront seem to be cashing in with tourists and locals descending downtown for the Tall Ships Regatta.



And according to one vendor, locally sourced products seem to be especially popular

“It’s been really nice because a lot of people from away are really excited to be getting products that are made here in Nova Scotia, so it’s been really great for local businesses,” said Caley Chisholm, who works at the Samara Naturals around Historic Properties.

She sells handcrafted bath and body products from people around Nova Scotia.

“They get to take it home and it’s not just something they got at some big chain store, they got that they know was made in some girl’s kitchen, that was from things grown in her backyard,” she said Sunday as the waterfront was again bustling with people of all ages.

For some tourists like Carol Mason and Heather Arsenault from New Brunswick, checking out local vendors was part of the entire tall ships experience.

“We have been sampling local vendors along the way. We started off at the market, hit the rum cake factory, the sugar store, and now we are on our way to ice cream,” she said pointing at the long line outside Cows.

Two German vendors, Louisa Schneider and Johanna Kiebel ,have been traveling around North America for four and a half months selling handmade dream-catchers. They got into Halifax Sunday and had no idea the tall ships were even happening.

“We thought it’s because it’s Sunday, it’s a beautiful day, it’s sunny, so people came out of their houses to get coffee or ice cream,” Keibel said laughing.



“The people have been very very nice and very interested,” she said.

Schneider said they had been at the waterfront for an hour and already sold quite a few dreamcatchers.

“Our best customers have been children,” she said.

Although most people had been at least glancing at vendors as they made their way along the waterfront, others like Alberta’s Sharon and Barry McConnell were only there for the ships.

“We live on the prairie. We don’t see ships there. There is no such thing as a ship. There is a boat but that’s it,” said McConnell.

Sharon was especially excited to see the Bluenose II, as the couple had travelled to Lunenburg only to find out they had missed their chance to see it there.

SHIP DEETS

About 30 tall ships are in port. They will be docked on the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts through Tuesday for the event.



· Free access to the Tall Ships is available Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. via the Halifax waterfront and Alderney Landing in Dartmouth.

· Besides ships from Canada and the United States, other participating countries include Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, Bermuda, Finland, Latvia, Ecuador and Vanuatu.

· Taste of Nova Scotia will host a fish cake breakfast on Monday at Halifax's Grand Parade from 8-10 a.m.

· There’s also an array of other Alderney Landing events involving pirates, a bouncy castle, shipbuilding, mermaids, and more.