Halifax police find loaded handgun in vehicle during traffic stop
The stop happened in Dartmouth and a man in his 30s is facing charges.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man is facing charges after police say a loaded handgun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Halifax Regional Police say the stop happened around 9:55 p.m. Saturday in the area of Kennedy Drive and Roleika Drive in Dartmouth.
Police say a loaded handgun was found and a 39-year-old Dartmouth man was arrested and charged with firearms-related offences.
He’s due in court on Monday.