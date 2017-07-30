News / Halifax

Halifax police find loaded handgun in vehicle during traffic stop

The stop happened in Dartmouth and a man in his 30s is facing charges.

Metro file photo

A man is facing charges after police say a loaded handgun was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Halifax Regional Police say the stop happened around 9:55 p.m. Saturday in the area of Kennedy Drive and Roleika Drive in Dartmouth.

Police say a loaded handgun was found and a 39-year-old Dartmouth man was arrested and charged with firearms-related offences.

He’s due in court on Monday.

