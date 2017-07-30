Man robbed, stabbed twice near Halifax Regional Police headquarters
Someone was robbed and stabbed near the back entrance of Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Sunday morning.
A 56-year-old man was walking on Gottingen and Cogswell streets around 2:45 a.m. when two people approached him, stole his wallet, then stabbed him in the arm and abdomen.
Paramedics took the victim to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
There have been no arrests and police are looking for two suspects – a white man in his late teens and a white man in his 30s with a bald head.
No other information was provided.
