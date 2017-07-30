News / Halifax

Man robbed, stabbed twice near Halifax Regional Police headquarters

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics, two suspects wanted.

Someone was robbed and stabbed near the back entrance of Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Sunday morning.

A 56-year-old man was walking on Gottingen and Cogswell streets around 2:45 a.m. when two people approached him, stole his wallet, then stabbed him in the arm and abdomen.

Paramedics took the victim to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests and police are looking for two suspects – a white man in his late teens and a white man in his 30s with a bald head.

No other information was provided.  

