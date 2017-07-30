Councillor wants more ferry rides for passengers on big Halifax weekends

A Dartmouth councillor wants to find a solution to the long waiting lines at the ferry terminal during special events and holidays.

“We are now two weekends so far where there has been a giant line out of Alderney (ferry terminal),” Coun. Sam Austin said Sunday, referring to the long lines for the tall ships on Saturday and Sunday, and the weekend prior for the Halifax Pride parade.

Austin said there are enough ferries, just not enough transit workers.

The available small staff that runs the ferry are constrained by rules that have compulsory rest days for workers and only offer overtime on volunteer basis.

He hoped hiring temporary crew to work special events and holidays could help solve the problem.

“We see it happen over and over with events like pride, the tall ships, you have got Canada Day, where you got lots of demand but you don’t have the capability to meet that demand right now. So I’m looking into if there is a flexible way of handling that in the future,” he said.

The Waterfront Development arranged charters using a Halifax Transit ferry for several events on George's Island on Saturday and Sunday for the tall ships.



A retired ferry captain and three other crewmembers, hired by Halifax Transit as part of a 90-day charter contract, worked that ferry on the weekend.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 508 president Ken Wilson said that crew is part of the temporary workforce hired for the entire summer to cover special events.

“We hire temporary workers, but if there is no work for them Monday to Friday, they are literally paying them to sit in the crew room, unless someone is sick or short staffed because of training session or whatever,” he said.

He said a better solution to the problem would be to extend the seven-day work-week during these special events.

Currently, transit workers can only work for less than seven days straight, but Wilson said if they are allowed to take shifts for more than seven days and the cut off be after Day 13 or so, it would make scheduling during busy days easier.