5 Halifax Busker must-sees: from fiery flames to strongmen and contortionists

We are by no means experts on the finer points of busking, but with the 2017 Halifax Busker Festival kicking off on Wednesday, Metro picked five performers we’d really like to see.

Mighty Mike: This 1920s swimsuit-wearing strongman can drive a nail throw a board with his hand, juggle sledgehammers and tear apart packs of cards. The Halifax Busker’s promotional material notes that when Mike was 14, he would sit in the front row at the Halifax Busker Festival and could be found juggling oranges at Pete’s Frootique. He obtained a Guinness World Record for world’s fastest juggler and has performed his circus strongman act in several countries.

Bendy Em: Bendy fits. Emma Kerger amazes audiences by squeezing herself into a tiny 16” Perspex Box balanced on a seven-foot rig, often hugging a basketball while she wedges herself inside. The former UK national gymnast offers a dose of comedy with her as she “bends and contorts her body into freakily mind-boggling positions.”

Reuben DotDotDot: Humour, handstands and holding on for dear life. Described as “defying gravity and death with acrobatic stunts and balances,” Reuben has traditional acrobatic training from the Beijing Acrobatic Troupe and his shows highlight a range of circus and performance skills. Among other things, he’s known for his spinning one-handed balance from 17 feet in the air.

Beat the Streets: This Australian-based group combine break-dancing, tap dancing and comedy. Members have entertained audiences around the world with high energy shows. Beat the Street members have performed alongside numerous artists, including Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo. Check them out on YouTube.

FlameOz: Described as a hot and exciting show, FlameOz has presented their energetic, choreographed dance and fire act in more than 40 countries. A sure fire way to light up your evening! During the day, FlameOz will perform a circus variety show that includes juggling, acrobatics and hula hooping.