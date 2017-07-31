Contract coming to Halifax council lays foundation for electronic bus fare payment

Pending council’s approval, Toronto-based company Trapeze Software ULC won two Halifax Transit contracts, worth a total of $13.85 million, after requests for proposals earlier this year.



One of those contracts, worth $8.6 million, will see fare management in the municipality completely overhauled.



New “validating” fare boxes will be installed on buses that will let bus drivers know whether riders have paid in full, and print out transfers – which drivers currently prep and hand out.



It’s a minor improvement that paves the way for a major one, according to the advocacy group It’s More Than Buses.



“This is a way of just kind of incrementally speeding up the loading process, and whatever speeds up the loading process makes the buses go faster,” said group spokesperson Scott Edgar.



“Much more exciting from our perspective … this is the first phase in a longer term project that eventually should result in smart card payment options.”



Halifax Transit spokesperson Lucas Wide said this phase will be implemented over the next two years, creating a “foundation” for the municipality to have a “more modernized system for users into the future.”



That system would mean transit users could pay for their ride using a pre-loaded smart card, a credit card or a smart phone.



“Whether we’re talking about occasional users, or people who now buy monthly passes, or people who now buy tickets, some kind of smart card payment system is going to make it easier for everybody to ride the bus,” Edgar said.



Also included in those future plans are vending machines for bus tickets, which are now only available at stores.



But work toward that system won’t begin till after work on the fare management side is complete, meaning that even the planning work is years away.



According to Edgar, that delay might not be a bad thing.



“Many North American cities that have attempted to implement smart card payment system in the last two, three, five years or so – including in Canada, both Vancouver and Toronto – have encountered serious glitches,” he said.



“Given the evidence that Canadian and American cities have been having problems with this, it’s not crazy to take the time to make sure that Halifax is doing this right.”



The other contract coming to council on Tuesday, worth $5.2 million in total, will fix transit’s route planning, scheduling and operations. Wide said that work will “create efficiencies for the staff,” saving time and money.



Edgar said it may not be noticeable to riders, but, “It’s actually going to be a relatively big deal because as I understand it, scheduling and planning has been happening partly by hand and partly with some very, very out-dated software.”



“We’re spending money to replace that out-dated software, and to free up staff time to work on more urgent problems.”