Cross now, pay later? Halifax Harbour Bridges considering move to cashless tolling

The days of fumbling for change during your morning commute may be coming to an end.

Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB), which operates the Macdonald and MacKay bridges, is considering getting rid of tolling plazas and moving to cashless tolling.

“At some point, we’ll make a decision as to whether or not we will get rid of the tolls booths and have all electronic tolling, but we are nowhere near a decision,” HHB spokesperson Alison MacDonald said on Monday.

“Do you do a hybrid model where you have a couple of cash lanes sort of at either end of the toll plaza, and then just open up the middle and that would be all electronic? Or do you just go all electronic?”

If HHB goes all electronic, drivers who already have a MacPass would drive through as they do now – except there would be no tollbooth, gate, or attendant.

And if you don’t have a MacPass?

“We would capture a photo of your licence plate, and then we would charge by the plate,” MacDonald said, though that option requires a legislative change.

“You wouldn’t get an invoice every time you go though, but once it reaches a certain threshold, you would be sent an invoice for the cost of the tolls.”

Drivers with out-of-province plates probably wouldn’t be charged at all.

“If someone’s going through once or twice, we’re not going to send an invoice for tolls, but if we see a plate lots of times … Those are some of the thresholds and decisions, I don’t know how that would work,” MacDonald said.

While it might seem like a money-saving initiative, MacDonald said that’s not the case.

“It’s not inexpensive to go cashless. You might think, 'Well you get to get rid of the tollbooths,' but there’s a whole back-end system that we’d have to deal with,” she said.

“There’s a cost to sending invoices, there’s a whole bunch of things that have to be considered, and that’s why no decisions have been made yet.”

MacDonald said going cashless would make the bridges safer, and it’s a move to modernize, for a bridge commission that only got rid of tokens less than 10 years ago.

“You would not see a toll facility in North American being built these days with infrastructure like we have here, and tolling authorities around the world are going cashless. It is a wave of the future,” she said.

MacDonald said 75 per cent of the 100,000 people who cross the bridge daily are already using a MacPass, and that number jumps to 85 per cent during peak times.

“It’s cheaper than cash, it’s 80 cents versus a dollar, and it’s just more convenient,” she said.