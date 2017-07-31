Halifax man charged after going more than 100 km/h on Barrington Street
The 72-year-old was charged after driving 66 km/h above the posted speed limit.
A 72-year-old man is facing a stunting charge after driving more than 100 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone on the Halifax peninsula.
According to a Halifax Regional Police release, a member of the traffic unit saw a speeding car travelling outbound on Barrington Street near Richmond Street at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.
The 72-year-old driver was going 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, police said. The man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act.
In addition, the man was suspended from driving for one week and his vehicle was seized and towed.
The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50, and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.
