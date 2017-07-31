'Maybe they just needed a bike:' Halifax councillor on his bicycle being stolen

Lindell Smith won’t be riding his bike to council on Tuesday.

After being away for the weekend, the councillor for District 8 returned home Sunday evening to find his bike missing from the garage in his north-end Halifax apartment building.

The grey Giant half-folding bike was a trade from a friend just a couple weeks ago.

The councillor took to social media Monday morning tweeting a photo of himself on the small bike with a “stolen bike alert” asking people to “retweet and share”.

“If I was to see that person in front of me..., I would say what can we do to help you because obviously you are stealing for a reason,” he said Monday about whoever stole his wheels.

“Maybe they just need a bike, maybe that they have no other means of transportation and that was them seeing an opportunity for them to get around.”