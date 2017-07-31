'Maybe they just needed a bike:' Halifax councillor on his bicycle being stolen
Lindell Smith took to Twitter to let people know of the theft, but is keeping things positive to whoever the culprit is.
Lindell Smith won’t be riding his bike to council on Tuesday.
After being away for the weekend, the councillor for District 8 returned home Sunday evening to find his bike missing from the garage in his north-end Halifax apartment building.
The grey Giant half-folding bike was a trade from a friend just a couple weeks ago.
The councillor took to social media Monday morning tweeting a photo of himself on the small bike with a “stolen bike alert” asking people to “retweet and share”.
“If I was to see that person in front of me..., I would say what can we do to help you because obviously you are stealing for a reason,” he said Monday about whoever stole his wheels.
“Maybe they just need a bike, maybe that they have no other means of transportation and that was them seeing an opportunity for them to get around.”
Although Smith owns a car he said he doesn’t find it the best way to get around. He mostly takes the bus or bikes around the city.