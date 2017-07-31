No evidence Halifax police deleted video of arrest outside bar: police watchdog

The province’s police watchdog says there’s no evidence Halifax police deleted video of an arrest off a man’s phone earlier this year.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) released a report Monday after they completed their investigation into an incident on April 27, 2017.

The release says two men, “impacted by alcohol,” left Cheers Bar and Grill on Grafton Street early that morning after one of them was asked to leave by security. They returned about 10 minutes later, and one of them had an “interaction” with a Halifax Regional Police officer outside the bar.

That man was put to the ground and arrested, while the other attempted to take a video of the arrest with his cellphone.

Both men were eventually arrested and put in Halifax police cells for the night.

The next day, the man who tried to take a video of the arrest found there was no video on his phone, and complained to police that an officer deleted the video.

SiRT found video from Cheers showing the man trying to take video of the last part of the arrest.

“However, a technological analysis of the phone could not confirm whether the video existed and was erased, or if it had simply never existed,” the release says.

Even if the video had been on the phone, SiRT says they can’t identify a specific officer who could have deleted it.