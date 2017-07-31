Nova Scotia police looking for man behind mask used in gas station robbery

Police have released images of a torn-up mask used in a service station robbery on Saturday.

The image shows a mask with tongue sticking out, torn from the left cheek and down the middle of the mouth.

A press release sent out by the RCMP on Monday states the mask was found discarded along Highway 3 in Doctors Cove on Sunday.

The police believe the mask belongs to the man responsible for stealing money and cigarettes from the Barrington-area service station. The male and female employees working there were not hurt, nor were any weapons seen.

The police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the mask.