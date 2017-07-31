Nova Scotia police looking for man behind mask used in gas station robbery
The robbery occurred Saturday and the mask was found along the highway on Sunday.
Police have released images of a torn-up mask used in a service station robbery on Saturday.
The image shows a mask with tongue sticking out, torn from the left cheek and down the middle of the mouth.
A press release sent out by the RCMP on Monday states the mask was found discarded along Highway 3 in Doctors Cove on Sunday.
The police believe the mask belongs to the man responsible for stealing money and cigarettes from the Barrington-area service station. The male and female employees working there were not hurt, nor were any weapons seen.
The police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the mask.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall white man in his late twenties with brown hair and a slender build. He was wearing dark pants tucked into rubber boots, a zip-up sweater, and the mask.
