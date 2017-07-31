Plenty of great spots to watch Parade of Sail for Halifax tall ships sendoff

People will soon bid farewell to the more than 25 tall ships that have been drawing crowds to Halifax waterfront since Friday.

The popular Parade of Sails event will start at noon on Tuesay.

The ships will be doing a loop from Casino Nova Scotia down to Point Pleasant Park, from where they will turn around and go close to Dartmouth and turn around at the Macdonald Bridge and go straight from there passing McNabs Island.

The Waterfront Development has marked spots for recreational boats to view the ships. There are also many spots on shore besides the Halifax waterfront that would provide an amazing view of the parade.

Since the loop is happening by Macdonald Bridge, onlookers can line either side of the bridge to get a view of the ships turning around.