Police ask for public's help after violent home invasion in Sackville

Police are asking the public to help them identify suspects in a Lower Sackville home invasion that involved guns and resulted in a drug seizure.

In a media release, Halifax District RCMP said at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, they responded to a report of a home invasion in the area of Irene Avenue and Sackville Drive involving firearms at a residence in Lower Sackville.

Two men forced their way inside a residence where they assaulted two of the eight occupants.

A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and were released later that same day.

The male suspects fled prior to police arriving. Both are described as 5’8” tall. They were wearing masks and dark hoodies at the time of the incident. No other descriptions were available.

Halifax District RCMP, the Halifax Regional Police K-9 Unit and the Halifax Regional Police Emergency Response Team attended the scene.

Further investigation resulted in police seizing a large quantity of cocaine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia from the home.

The investigation is ongoing. Police believe that this was not a random act.