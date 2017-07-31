Refugee family from Syria sleeping on floor with only blankets after Halifax apartment fire

A refugee family from Syria sleeping on the floor with only blankets since their apartment caught fire last week in Halifax is getting much needed help from the Canadian Red Cross.

The couple and four children were burned out of their third-floor apartment at Ridgeway Towers at 30 Ridge Valley Rd. in Cowie Hill on the evening of July 26.

The Canadian Red Cross said the family hadn’t received help from volunteers due to “translation challenges,” but noted the building owners had provided them with an empty apartment in the same building.

“The family had been sleeping on blankets on the floor since relocating,” the Canadian Red Cross said in a statement.

On Monday, Red Cross volunteers gave the family cots, blankets, personal-care items, emergency purchases of clothing, food and replacement medications.