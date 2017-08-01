IWK patient and cancer survivor to throw first pitch at Toronto Blue Jays game

A seven-year-old cancer survivor will get the chance of a lifetime next week when he throws the opening pitch for his favourite team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

According to an IWK Health Centre in Halifax release, Harrison Maye’s love for baseball started as a toddler when he watched his father play recreation games in their hometown of Fort Augustus, P.E.I.

When Maye was five, he joined the DQ Rally Cap baseball program, but was only able to attend four practices before he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma - a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system and hinders the body’s ability to battle infection.

However, Maye still went to his baseball practice that same day.

Maye went through chemotherapy at the IWK in Halifax, and at a hospital in Charlottetown. Following months of treatment, Maye was officially declared cancer free late last year.

The release said Maye was “thrilled” he could return to the baseball diamond this summer with the DQ Rally Cap Program in Stratford, P.E.I.

As part of their sponsorship with the Toronto Blue Jays and a more than 30-year involvement with Children’s Miracle Network and the IWK, Dairy Queen Canada offered Maye the opportunity to throw the first pitch at the Blue Jays vs. Yankees game at the Rogers Centre on Aug. 9.

The event will honour Maye’s “strength, bravery, and unwavering enthusiasm throughout his difficult journey,” the release said.

“Harrison and our family are beyond excited about the upcoming Blue Jays game,” said Harrison’s mom Sherri Maye. “We are grateful for this opportunity.”

During the Toronto visit, Maye (now seven months cancer free) will get a tour of the Rogers Centre, run the bases on the field, and meet Blue Jays mascot ACE along with some of his favourite players.